Bollywood films to get cheaper? A shift in production budgets

Mumbai: In recent years, the Indian film industry, particularly Bollywood, has seen a significant surge in production costs. With movies like Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (2024) and Fighter (2024) boasting budgets upwards of Rs. 300 crore, the stakes have never been higher. However, there’s a growing conversation among industry experts about the possibility of a shift towards more cost-effective filmmaking.

Factors Driving Budget Reduction

Box Office Performance: The box office performance of big-budget films has been unpredictable in recent years. Several high-profile movies have failed to meet expectations, prompting producers to reconsider their investment strategies.

OTT Platforms: The rise of over-the-top (OTT) platforms has provided an alternative avenue for filmmakers to showcase their work. This has led to the production of more content-driven films with smaller budgets, which have found success on these platforms.

STAR FEES & MOVIE BUDGETS: THE CORRECTION PROCESS HAS BEGUN… Good sense prevails… Finally… Looks like the revamping of #Hindi film industry has begun… The process of revising star fees and movie budgets has commenced.



Economic Considerations: The economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic cannot be ignored. The pandemic led to a temporary halt in production and a significant decrease in theater attendance, making producers more cautious about investing in big-budget projects.

Audience Preferences: There is a growing demand for more realistic and relatable stories among Indian audiences. This has paved the way for smaller, independent films that resonate with viewers on a personal level.

The Expert’s Take

Film industry analyst, Komal Nahta, believes that the trend towards smaller budgets is a positive development. “The focus should be on making good cinema, not on spending exorbitant amounts of money. Smaller budgets allow for more creative freedom and risk-taking,” he says.

Producer and director, Karan Johar, acknowledges the challenges faced by big-budget films. “The audience has become more discerning. They want to see value for their money. It’s important for filmmakers to adapt to this changing landscape,” he states.

As the industry continues to evolve, we may witness a new era of Bollywood filmmaking that champions efficiency and innovation, ensuring that the magic of cinema remains accessible to audiences worldwide, regardless of budget constraints.