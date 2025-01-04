Bollywood hits 10,000 crore, Tollywood at 8000 crore: Reports

Hyderabad: The Telugu film industry, known as Tollywood, is experiencing a golden period, establishing itself as a powerful force in Indian and global cinema.

Recent blockbusters like Pushpa 2 and Kalki have redefined success, with the former earning Rs. 1,700 crore worldwide and the latter crossing Rs. 1,200 crore. Other hits like Devara and Guntur Kaaram added to Tollywood’s impressive Rs. 8,000 crore revenue in 2024, as per reports.

Competing with Bollywood

Bollywood remains at the top with Rs. 10,000 crore in revenue, but Tollywood is quickly narrowing the gap. Its ability to deliver stories that resonate with audiences beyond language and cultural barriers has fueled its rise. Films like RRR and Baahubali have been global sensations, paving the way for Telugu cinema to shine on the international stage.

The appeal of Tollywood lies in its unique storytelling. From epic tales to raw, emotional dramas, these films offer something for everyone. Advances in technology and high-quality visuals have also played a major role, making Tollywood movies a treat to watch. Stars like Prabhas, Allu Arjun, and Ram Charan have gained immense popularity, becoming household names not just in India but worldwide.

While Bollywood still dominates in revenue, Tollywood’s rapid growth is impossible to ignore. Its consistent success has inspired all Indian film industries to innovate and reach new heights.