Bollywood lyricist now leading India’s most iconic media platforms

Joshi is expected to bring fresh energy and ideas, making public broadcasting more engaging and relevant, especially for younger viewers

Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 3rd May 2026 12:14 pm IST
Bollywood
Bollywood lyricist Prasoon Joshi

Hyderabad: When a poet who gave India some of its most memorable songs steps into a powerful public role, it is bound to turn heads. Renowned lyricist Prasoon Joshi has been appointed Chairman of Prasar Bharati, bringing his creative spark to one of the country’s most influential media platforms.

From Lyrics to Leadership

For years, Joshi’s words have echoed through cinemas and homes, known for their depth and emotional connect. Now, his journey takes a new turn from writing lyrics to shaping the vision of public broadcasting. As Chairman, he will guide iconic platforms like Doordarshan and All India Radio, which together reach millions across the country every day.

This appointment comes at a time when audiences are rapidly shifting towards digital content. With his strong creative background, Joshi is expected to bring fresh energy and ideas, making public broadcasting more engaging and relevant, especially for younger viewers.

Subhan Bakery

There is also curiosity around how a lyricist’s imagination will influence national communication. His storytelling ability could add emotion, relatability and originality to the way stories are told on public platforms.

For the entertainment world, this move feels special. A man who once shaped songs that touched hearts will now help shape the voice of the nation.

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Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 3rd May 2026 12:14 pm IST

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Chandra Mouli

Chandra Mouli is a Hyderabad-based journalist and sub-editor at Siasat.com. Specializing in entertainment, he covers Tollywood, Bollywood, television, and lifestyle, while also writing movie reviews.
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