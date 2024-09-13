Bollywood night with Papon in Hyderabad: Tickets, venue

Hyderabad: Exciting news for music lovers in Hyderabad! On September 21, 2024, the talented and soulful musician Papon is all set to perform live at the Ananda Convention. If you’re a fan of heartfelt melodies and unique music, this is your chance to experience something special.

So, mark your calendars and get ready for a night full of amazing music, as Papon brings his best tunes to the stage.

Papon is a well-known singer and musician from Assam. He has made a name for himself in the Indian music industry with his beautiful mix of traditional folk, Indian classical, and modern music. His songs have touched the hearts of many listeners, both young and old.

You may recognize his famous Bollywood hits like “Moh Moh Ke Dhaage” from the movie Dum Laga Ke Haisha or “Kaun Mera” from Special 26. His songs have a way of telling stories that stay with you long after you’ve heard them.

When and Where Is the Concert?

Date: September 21, 2024

Time: 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Venue: Ananda Convention, Hyderabad (Service Road, opp. Hanuman Temple, Kothwalguda, Hyderabad.

Ticket Prices

The good news is that tickets are available at different prices to suit everyone. Ticket prices start from Rs 749 and go up to Rs 39,000 for a table for eight people. Whether you want to enjoy the concert alone or with friends, there are options for all budgets. You can even book a special table if you’re going with a group.

Tickets are already on sale, and they’re selling fast! You can buy them on Book My Show.

Papon is more than just a singer—he’s an experience. His music touches your soul, and his live performances are filled with emotion and energy. As Hyderabad gets ready to welcome him on September 21, make sure you don’t miss the chance to be part of this magical evening.