Bollywood producer wins Rs 8 cr after 25-year wait in Dubai Duty Free draw

Rajan Lall was in Saudi Arabia when he received the news of his win

Published: 12th February 2026 4:41 pm IST
Rajan Lall in black suit with yellow glasses seated indoors at an event.
Bollywood producer Rajan Lall (Photo: Instagram)

Dubai: In a remarkable stroke of luck, a 79-year-old Dubai-based Indian businessman and Bollywood producer Rajan Lall won a staggering US dollars one million (Rs 9,05,75,608) after a 25-year wait in the latest Dubai Duty-Free (DDF) Millennium Millionaire draw.

Rajan Lall secured the windfall in Millennium Millionaire Series 535 with ticket number 3099, which he purchased at Concourse D on January 30 while travelling to Mumbai.

Lall, who celebrated his 79th birthday on February 6, said he had been consistently buying a Dh1,000 ticket almost every time he travelled since 2000 — sometimes two to three times a month.

He was in Saudi Arabia when he received the news of his win.

“Darling, when was life ever fair! … But what makes you think I don’t need the money?” he told Gulf News, adding that he has not yet decided how he will use the prize money and is instead looking forward to the upcoming India–Pakistan cricket clash.

From humble beginnings to Bollywood success

Known in film circles as the “Dubbing King of India”, Lall has been associated with the Hindi film industry for decades. He moved to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 1971 with just Dh90, determined to rebuild his life and career.

Over the years, he managed a successful garment trading business while pursuing his passion for cinema. He produced and dubbed films, helping bridge South Indian cinema and Hindi-speaking audiences.

In the 1990s, Lall relocated to Dubai in his fifties following income tax raids and alleged extortion threats in Mumbai.

Second millionaire announced

The draw, held during Chinese New Year celebrations, also named an Austrian national, Oliver, as a dollar millionaire.

Oliver, who is based in Portugal, won US dollars one million in Millennium Millionaire Series 534 with ticket number 4393. He purchased his ticket online on January 27. According to Dubai Duty Free officials, he was not immediately reachable following the announcement.

The Millennium Millionaire promotion, launched in 1999, has created hundreds of dollar millionaires over the years, with many long-time ticket holders hoping perseverance will eventually pay off — as it did for Lall after a quarter of a century.

