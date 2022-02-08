Bollywood singers Shaan, Papon set to perform in Dubai

Abu Dhabi: Bollywood singers Shantanu Mukherjee, known as Shaan and Angaraag Mahanta, known by his stage name Papon are all set to perform on March 5 at Dubai Tennis Stadium.

The duo will perform together for a live outdoor show in front of an expected 5,000 fans.

Shaan will perform his fan favourites such as Chand Sifarish, Behti Hawa Sa Tha Woh, and Jab Se Tere Naina. While Papon will perform his hit numbers such as Banao, Jiyein Kyun and Humnava.

The live show is expected to start at 8 pm UAE time (9:30 IST) with doors opening two hours earlier. The venue is committed to ensuring the health and safety of all attendees, while carefully implementing government guidelines.

The tickets for the concert are now on sale and start at Dirham 95 and can be booked on the BookMyShow app and website.

Upcoming bollywood concerts in UAE

Pakistani playback singer, songwriter, composer and actor Atif Aslam is all set to perform at the Coca-Cola Arena on February 11. Atif will be accompanied by a Symphonic Orchestra.