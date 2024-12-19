Bollywood stars arrive at Taj Falaknuma Palace, what’s cooking?

Hyderabad: The iconic Taj Falaknuma Palace in the City of Nizams is abuzz with Bollywood celebrities. Actresses Bhumi Pednekar, Sanjana Sanghi, and Sushmita Sen were spotted making their way to the opulent palace.

While Bhumi and Sanjana received a grand and royal welcome at the venue, Sushmita Sen was papped at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport before heading to the palace.

Fans are wondering what could be the reason for their visit, but it has now been revealed that the stars are in Hyderabad to attend the prestigious Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024. The awards ceremony is set to take place on the evening of December 19 at the Taj Falaknuma Palace.

Taj Falaknuma Palace recently made headlines when Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, along with Rashmika Mandanna and the cast of the upcoming film Sikandar, shot key scenes at the palace. The week-long shoot captured the grandeur of the venue, with several visuals surfacing online and creating a buzz among fans.

About Taj Falaknuma Palace

Taj Falaknuma Palace is an architectural marvel and a symbol of the city’s royal heritage. Built in 1894, this former residence of the Nizam has sprawling gardens, Venetian chandeliers, and opulent interiors. Now a luxury hotel, the palace has hosted world leaders, celebrities, and royalty, making it a sought-after destination for grand events and film shoots.