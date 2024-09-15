Bollywood stylist fees: How much do celebs pay per event?

Mumbai: Bollywood is known for its glittery lifestyle, but there’s a lot more happening behind the scenes that people don’t see. For actors like Rakul Preet Singh, being successful means more than just acting—it takes discipline, smart choices, and an understanding of the industry.

Recently, during an interview on the Beer Biceps podcast, Rakul talked about something surprising: the huge costs of hiring stylists in Bollywood and how important self-discipline is.

One of the things Rakul revealed is how much a stylist can charge just to get an actor ready for an event. Stylists aren’t just picking outfits—they’re helping create an actor’s entire image for movie promotions, award shows, and public appearances. They play a big role in making sure stars look perfect in front of the cameras.

Massive Fees Of Bollywood Stylists

Rakul admitted that when she first started, she didn’t realize how expensive it would be. “Stylists are expensive,” she said. “They can charge anywhere from Rs 15,000 to Rs 1 lakh just for one event and one outfit.” For someone new to the industry, this can be quite shocking.

Why Image Is Important in Bollywood

In Bollywood, image is everything. Rakul explained that working in Mumbai’s film industry isn’t just about acting. It’s also about PR, visibility, positioning, and brands. Everything revolves around how you present yourself to the world.

Rakul shared how she was surprised by the need for a stylist during her promotional events. “I didn’t know during promotions that I had to get a stylist,” she said. “I learned right before my promotions started, and I thought, ‘Wow, this is so expensive!’” This was a major wake-up call for her early in her career.

Rakul shared that even 12 years ago, the costs were still high. Today, with social media and constant public attention, these costs have become a necessary part of being in the limelight.

Even though the price is steep, most actors see it as an investment in their careers. How you look can affect how people see you, and in Bollywood, that perception is vital for success.