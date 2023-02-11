Bollywood’s expensive wedding: Arpita Khan’s in Hyderabad to Sid-Kiara’s in Jaisalmer

Mumbai: Entertainment industry especially Bollywood is known for its grand and extravagant weddings, from lavish destinations to grand ceremonies filled with star-studded guest lists. Known for their opulence, the nuptials of Bollywood’s biggest stars never fail to make headlines. From Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra to Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, let’s have a look at some of the most expensive weddings of B-town.

1. Sidharth Malhota and Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra (Instagram)

The lovebirds of Bollywood Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got married on February 7 at luxurious Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan. Various prominent personalities like Isha Ambani, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, and Shahid Kapoor among others were present at the lavish event. Reports suggest that an arrangement of 100 dishes,50 stalls and 500 waiters was done to serve the guests. It is also being reported that Kiara and Sid have shell out around Rs 6 crores for over 3 days at Jaislmer’s Suryagarh Palace.

2. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif (Instagram)

Rajasthan has become a hotspot for various expensive marriages as the places like Udaipur and Jaisalmer are usually performed by the elite class of the country. Vicky and Katrina’s wedding at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur was one of the biggest weddings of 2021. It cost around Rs 4 crore to the couple to hold the marriage ceremony and other related events at this luxury wellness, as per multiple reports.

3. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone chose Italy as their place of marriage. The couple tied the knot at Italy’s Villa Del Balbianello. It is a lakeside mansion and it is popular and expensive because it is featured in ‘Star Wars’ and ‘James Bond’ films. The Konkani wedding took place on 14 Nov and around 40 people were invited to attend the event.

The couple had booked 75 rooms in the resort and according to the reports it cost them around Rs 2,475,000 as the price of the room per night was Rs 33,000 onwards. For a week, they have paid around 17,325,000. They had also spent around Rs 1 crore for security purposes.

4. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Actress Anushka Sharma married one of the best cricketers, Virat Kohli on December 11, 2017, in a grand private ceremony in Tuscany, Italy. It is one of the most expensive weddings as it is reported that it cost the couple almost Rs 100 crore. After the wedding, they hosted two grand reception parties in Delhi and Mumbai on their return to India.

5. Arpita Khan and Ayush Sharma

Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan got married to Ayush Sharma at Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad. The marriage is counted among the most extravagant ones. According to reports, the palace turned into hotel costs about Rs 1 crore a day. In order to make sure that there are no gate crashers or uninvited guests, Salman Khan booked the entire hotel for two days.