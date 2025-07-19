Mumbai: Looks like there’s absolutely no stopping Sreeleela. The South beauty, even before making her official Bollywood debut, is already turning out to be one of the most talked-about names in the Hindi film industry. From being one of the top choices for filmmakers to starring alongside A-list actors, Sreeleela is clearly on a roll.

After teaming up with Kartik Aaryan and Ibrahim Ali Khan for upcoming films, fresh reports now suggest that Sreeleela has been roped in for a mega Bollywood project starring none other than Ranveer Singh and Bobby Deol. While an official announcement is still awaited, the buzz around this casting has already taken over the internet.

A report quoted by Filmfare mentions that the trio, Sreeleela, Ranveer, and Bobby are all set to take on roles that demand a whole new level of intensity and transformation. This project is being described as big-budget and high-concept, raising expectations from fans.

Despite having no Bollywood release out yet, Sreeleela has become one of the most in-demand actresses in the industry. Her pairing with Kartik Aaryan in Anurag Basu’s next has already created quite the buzz. The film’s details are still under wraps, but it’s reported that Sreeleela has already completed half the shoot.

Meanwhile, she continues her South commitments as well. She will next be seen in Junior, co-starring newcomer Kireeti Reddy.

With her back-to-back projects and growing popularity across industries, one thing’s clear, Sreeleela is unstoppable.