Bollywood’s top celebrities and their first debut film earnings

Mumbai: In the glitzy world of Bollywood, even the biggest celebrities had humble beginnings, starting their careers with meagre earnings. From Salman Khan to Alia Bhatt, here’s a glimpse into the first salaries of some of B-Town’s most iconic stars.

1. Salman Khan

Known as the “Bhai of Bollywood,” Salman Khan’s debut film “Maine Pyaar Kiya” earned him a meagre Rs. 75,000 salary. Previously, he was paid Rs. 11,000 for his appearance in “Biwi Ho Toh Aisi” as a supporting actor.

2. Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan, the Badshah of Bollywood, made an impressive debut in “Deewana” and received Rs. 4,00,000 as his first salary. This film marked the beginning of his career as a leading actor in the industry.

3. Akshay Kumar

Khiladi Kumar’s Bollywood debut with “Saugandh” netted him Rs. 51,000. Akshay’s perseverance and talent propelled him to the ranks of India’s most successful celebrities.

4. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt, who was born into a film family, landed her first lead role in “Student of the Year” and received a handsome salary of Rs. 15 lakhs. She gave it to her mother, Soni Razdan, as a loving gesture.

5. Aamir Khan

Mr. Perfectionist’s debut film, “Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak,” paid him Rs. 11,000. With memorable performances in films such as “3 Idiots” and “Lagaan,” Aamir has established himself as an acting powerhouse.

6. Amitabh Bachchan

Despite initially being rejected due to his deep voice, Amitabh Bachchan’s debut film “Saat Hindustani” grossed Rs. 5000. He went on to become a household name in Bollywood.

7. Deepika Padukone

Prior to enthralling audiences in “Om Shanti Om,” Deepika Padukone, a national-level badminton player, did not charge a dime for her debut film.

8. Shahid Kapoor

Despite being the son of veteran actors, Shahid Kapoor had a difficult time breaking into the industry. His first film, “Ishq Vishk,” paid him Rs. 150,000, and he has since carved a niche for himself with a variety of roles.

9. Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan, known for his monologues, received Rs. 1,25,000 for his breakthrough film “Pyaar Ka Punchnama.” His talent has earned him a place among Bollywood’s biggest stars.

10. Sidharth Malhotra

With his charm and beauty, Sidharth Malhotra won “Student of the Year” and Rs. 1,10,000. He has since established himself as an industry heartthrob.

11. Dharmendra

The He-Man of Hindi Cinema, Dharmendra’s debut film, paid him only Rs. 500. Despite this, he went on to have a successful career as an unconventional actor.

These Bollywood celebrities may have come from humble beginnings, but their dedication and talent have propelled them to the pinnacle of success. Their journey from their first salaries to earning crores today is an inspiration to all aspiring actors.