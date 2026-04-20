Bomb attack: Thousands take out night rallies in Manipur after 2 children die 

Imphal: Thousands of people hit the streets at various places in Manipur valley districts on Sunday evening, April 19, protesting against a recent bomb attack in which two children were killed.

Night rallies were organised at Koirengei and Hatta Golpati in Imphal East district, Kakching district and Mayai Lambi in Imphal West district.

The protesters reportedly clashed with security personnel at Uripok in Imphal West, Khabam Lamkhai and Koirengei in Imphal East and Kakching town in Kakching.

The security forces used tear gas shells to disperse the agitators at several places in these districts, the police said.

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The protests, under the aegis of the All Manipur United Clubs Organisation (AMUCO), Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) and others, called for immediate action against alleged Kuki militants operating in the hill districts, as well as the arrest of those responsible for the April 7 bomb attack at Tronglaobi in Bishnupur, which killed two children.

The rallists also called for the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) before the 2027 Census exercise.

Following the bomb attack, protests have been held at various places in the five valley districts.

Earlier in the day, the Manipur Police said “anti-social elements under the guise of protesters” engaged in violent activities in several parts of the state capital in night rallies.