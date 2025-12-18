‘Bomb threat’ at Nampally criminal court declared hoax

Hyderabad: The Nampally criminal court complex here received a ‘bomb threat’ via email on Thursday, which was later declared a hoax after searches at the premises, police said.

Following the alert, staff were asked to evacuate the complex for security checks.

Police teams, along with a bomb disposal squad and sniffer dogs, conducted thorough searches of the premises.

Nothing suspicious was found, a senior police official said, adding that the email was a hoax.

Further investigation is underway, police added.

