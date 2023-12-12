Bomb threat call made to Raj Bhavan, ‘hoax’ says Bengaluru Police

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th December 2023 11:14 am IST
Representative image

Bengaluru: An incident of miscreants making a hoax bomb call to the Raj Bhavan, the official residence of the Governor of Karnataka, came to light on Tuesday here.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

According to police, the bomb threat call was made to the Raj Bhavan at 11.30 p.m. on Monday.

The authorities immediately rushed to the spot and conducted a search operation.

MS Education Academy

Later, the police ascertained that it was a hoax bomb call.

Also Read
Bomb hoax call: J&K Police file case against unknown caller

The call was made to the landline phone of the Raj Bhavan and the accused claimed that a bomb had been planted in the building, police sources said.

Vidhana Soudha police have registered a case in this connection and begun investigation.

On December 1, more than 60 schools in Bengaluru had received a threatening email where the miscreants claimed that the bomb would explode in the schools triggering panic among parents and authorities. Police sources confirmed that the threat mail also contained jihadi literature and pledged to wipe out all those who are not Muslims.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th December 2023 11:14 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button