Bomb threat call to Praja Bhavan, Hyderabad police carries searches

Hyderabad: A bomb threat call was received at the Jyotirao Phule Praja Bhavan on Tuesday, May 28, in Hyderabad following which the police and other teams are carrying out searches.

The complex, previously called Pragathi Bhavan, is currently serving as the official residence of Telangana deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu.

On December 7, 2023, Revanth Reddy took oath as the new Chief Minister of Telangana. On the day of his swearing-in, he renamed Pragathi Bhavan to Praja Bhavan, meaning “people’s building”.

This comes hours after a Varanasi-bound IndiGo flight received a bomb threat at the Delhi airport on Tuesday morning but a search of the aircraft found it to be a hoax.

The bomb scare prompted authorities to evacuate all the staff and 176 passengers onboard and launch a search operation, they said.

The passengers will be flown to Varanasi in another plane, which is expected to take off at 11 am, an IndiGo spokesperson said in a statement.