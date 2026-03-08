Bomb threat email causes panic at Hyderabad airport, delays flight

Hyderabad: Panic prevailed at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), commonly known as Hyderabad airport, on Saturday, March 7 and flights were delayed due to a bomb threat email.

As per the officials, the airport officials received an anonymous email about an alleged bomb on a flight.

Following the alert, security agencies at the airport initiated precautionary measures.

Flight searched at Hyderabad airport

After receiving the threat, the security personnel and anti-sabotage teams conducted an inspection of the flight.

Following the search, officials said that the warning was a hoax and no explosive material was found on board.

Though the threat turned out to be a hoax, it caused a delay in the departure of the Singapore-bound flight.

The flight departed at night, nearly 13 hours after its originally scheduled departure time.

Police register case

Based on a complaint, the RGI Airport Police registered a case and started an investigation to trace the sender of the threatening email.

In order to trace the person involved behind the threat email, the authorities are currently examining technical details.