US-Israel-Iran tensions: 44 flights cancelled at Hyderabad Airport

Hyderabad airport saw 44 cancellations as airlines rerouted or suspended services to Gulf hubs after US and Israel struck Iran, triggering regional airspace curbs.

Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 1st March 2026 10:37 am IST
Hyderabad: Flight operations at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) were disrupted on Saturday, February 28, after joint military strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran, followed by Iranian retaliation across parts of West Asia, triggering airspace restrictions in the region.

A total of 44 flights were cancelled during the day, including 23 outbound departures from Hyderabad and 21 arriving services, airport authorities confirmed. Several other flights were delayed or rescheduled as airlines reassessed routes passing through Gulf airspace amid escalating tensions.

Gulf routes hit by airspace curbs

Flights connecting Hyderabad with key West Asian transit hubs were among the worst affected. Services to destinations such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Muscat, Kuwait, Riyadh, Jeddah, Madinah and Sharjah saw cancellations or schedule changes as carriers responded to safety advisories and evolving restrictions in the Middle East.

Airlines operating long-haul connections to Europe and North America via Gulf hubs were also impacted, creating uncertainty for passengers with onward international itineraries.

While some carriers cancelled services outright, others opted to delay departures pending clarity on airspace access.

Surge in passenger enquiries

Passengers were seen waiting at airline counters at RGIA seeking clarification on rescheduling options and refunds. Airlines reported a sharp rise in enquiries, both at airport help desks and on social media platforms, from travellers anxious about potential disruptions to their upcoming journeys.

Airport authorities advised passengers to check the status of their flights directly with their respective airlines before proceeding to the airport.

“In light of the evolving situation in the Gulf and associated airspace restrictions, certain international flights may be subject to disruptions, including delays, rescheduling, or changes in operating times,” RGIA said in a statement.

With tensions between Israel and Iran continuing and the United States involved in the strikes, further adjustments to flight schedules remain possible depending on developments in the regional airspace.

