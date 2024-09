Hyderabad: IndiGo Flight 6E 7308, which was travelling from Jabalpur to Hyderabad, was redirected to Nagpur due to a bomb threat.

After landing, all passengers were safely evacuated, and mandatory security checks were immediately conducted.

“Flight 6E 7308 operating from Jabalpur to Hyderabad was diverted to Nagpur due to a bomb threat. Upon landing, all passengers were disembarked and mandatory security checks were promptly initiated…,” IndiGo said in a press release.