Heavy rains may impact flights at Hyderabad airport, says Indigo

Airline advised passengers to start early for the airport as the roads are likely to be waterlogged.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st September 2024 12:26 pm IST
IndiGo to introduce business class in flights this year
IndiGo airlines

Hyderabad: Amid ongoing heavy rains in Hyderabad, Indigo has issued a travel advisory for passengers traveling to the airport, noting the possible impact on flights.

The airline advised passengers to start early for the airport as the roads are likely to be waterlogged.

Check status of Indigo flights at Hyderabad Airport

In the advisory, Indigo also suggested that passengers check their flight status before heading to the airport. Passengers are encouraged to monitor flight status online (click here).

There are 18 domestic Indigo flights connecting Hyderabad Airport with other cities in India. These flights are:

  1. Hyderabad to Delhi
  2. Hyderabad to Chennai
  3. Hyderabad to Mumbai
  4. Hyderabad to Goa
  5. Hyderabad to Kolkata
  6. Hyderabad to Tirupati
  7. Hyderabad to Jaipur
  8. Hyderabad to Pune
  9. Hyderabad to Shirdi
  10. Delhi to Hyderabad
  11. Bangalore to Hyderabad
  12. Mumbai to Hyderabad
  13. Chennai to Hyderabad
  14. Pune to Hyderabad
  15. Mysore to Hyderabad
  16. Kolkata to Hyderabad
  17. Ahmedabad to Hyderabad
  18. Indore to Hyderabad

Hyderabad rains

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued a red alert predicting extremely heavy rains in the city. For tomorrow, the department has issued an orange alert due to anticipated heavy rains in various districts of Telangana.

For Hyderabad, the IMD has issued an orange alert for today and a yellow alert for tomorrow. Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected today, with light to moderate rains forecasted for tomorrow.

In light of the anticipated rains, Indigo has issued a travel advisory for passengers traveling to the airport and advised them to check the status of their flights.

