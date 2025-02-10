Bomb threat letter found onboard international flight in Ahmedabad

Official said nothing suspicious has been found so far on the Jeddah-Ahmedabad flight that landed at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

Ahmedabad: A bomb threat letter was found on board an international flight that landed here on Monday morning, prompting the authorities to search the aircraft, an official said.

The official said nothing suspicious has been found so far on the JeddahAhmedabad flight that landed at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

Local police, Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and security agencies searched the aircraft after the threat letter was found under a seat, said Sharad Singhal, joint commissioner of police, crime branch.

He said, “A flight carrying passengers from Jeddah landed at the Ahmedabad airport in the morning. After all the passengers alighted, the cleaning staff found a note with a threat to blow up the flight. Local police, along with security agencies, have started the investigation.”

The official said forensic experts have also been called to match the fingerprints and handwriting of passengers to check if any of them was behind the act.

“We will check the fingerprints and handwriting of each passenger. As of now, nothing suspicious has been found,” he added.

