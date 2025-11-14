Hyderabad Airport on alert after bomb threat to British Airways flight

Hyderabad: A bomb threat was received at the Hyderabad Airport early on Friday, November 14. The authorities received an email stating that there is a bomb on a British Airways flight travelling from London to Hyderabad.

The airport authorities issued an alert at 5:00 am while the British Airways flight BA 277 landed at 5:30 am. All 167 members onboard the flight, including two infants, two pilots and eight cabin crew members, exited the plane safely.

Also Read British Airways London-Hyderabad flight receives bomb threat

Videos circulating on social media showed Cyberabad police officials inspecting luggage of the passengers at the airport.

A bomb threat was received at the Hyderabad Airport early on Friday, November 14. The authorities received a mail stating that there is a bomb on British Airways flight traveling from London to Hyderabad.



The airport authorities issued an alert at 5:00 AM while the British… pic.twitter.com/n6yO0t7hHT — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) November 14, 2025

According to reports, an IndiGo flight (6E 1408) travelling from Abu Dhabi to Hyderabad also received bomb threats and was diverted to Mumbai as a precautionary measure.

Similar incident in the past

On November 10, a British Airways flight from London to Hyderabad received a bomb threat email, which was later found to be ha oax. The email, received at the Hyderabad airport, claimed that a bomb was onboard the aircraft, which had over 200 passengers, officials said.

The flight landed safely in Hyderabad around 5.30 am. “CISF and police personnel conducted checks, but nothing suspicious was found,” a police official said.

Following the inspection, authorities confirmed the threat was a hoax. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway, police added.

With inputs from PTI