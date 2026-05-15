Bomb threat on Hyderabad-bound Lufthansa flight; aircraft lands safely

Hyderabad: A bomb threat email sent to Lufthansa’s customer support set off a security scramble at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad on Friday, May 15, after the message claimed an explosive device had been planted on flight LH-754 arriving from Frankfurt, Germany.

The email warned that the bomb would go off before the aircraft touched down at Shamshabad, sending security agencies into immediate overdrive. Emergency protocols were activated, and personnel across departments were placed on high alert.

The aircraft, however, landed without incident. Passengers were swiftly moved to a separate area as a precautionary measure, while the plane itself was shifted to an isolation bay away from the main terminal for a detailed security sweep.

Bomb disposal teams and airport security personnel then combed through the aircraft in a methodical inspection.

No immediate threat had been confirmed. The motive behind the threat and the identity of the sender remain unknown. Further details are awaited as investigations continue.