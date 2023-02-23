Bomb threat on Secundrabad-Belagavi train proved hoax

The phone call was received at around 9.30 p.m. from one Balaraju, a resident of Devarampalli village in Rangareddy district.

Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 23rd February 2023 9:25 am IST
Hyderabad: A phone call about a bomb planted on the Secunderabad-Belagavi special train proved to be a hoax, officials said on Thursday.

After receiving the call at Secunderabad railway station here Wednesday night, railway authorities swung into action.

Personnel of the Railway Police checked the entire train but found nothing suspicious.

The phone call was received at around 9.30 p.m. from one Balaraju, a resident of Devarampalli village in Rangareddy district.

He told police that he heard three men talking about the bomb being planted on the train.

The checking continued till 11.15 p.m.

The train number 07336 was scheduled to depart Secunderabad railway station at 10.20 p.m. for Belagavi in Karnataka but the bomb threat delayed the departure by about one-and-half hour.

The police would question Balaraju to check the veracity of his statement and the identify the three men.

