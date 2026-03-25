Bomb threat triggers evacuation at Rajasthan court, turns out to be hoax

Jaipur: A bomb threat to the district and sessions court complex in Rajasthan’s Sriganganagar triggered panic on Wednesday, March 25, prompting authorities to evacuate the premises and launch a search operation, officials said.

The threat later turned out to be a hoax after a bomb disposal team conducted a thorough inspection and declared the premises safe. Following this, court proceedings resumed, they added.

According to police, the threat was received through a letter sent by post from Kolkata, using an incorrect address, which put the district administration and security agencies on high alert.

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Superintendent of Police Hari Shankar said, “We received a threat letter regarding a possible bomb attack on the court premises. As a precautionary measure, the entire premise was evacuated, and a detailed search was carried out.”

A bomb disposal squad from Bikaner, along with a dog squad, conducted an intensive inspection of the complex, including courtrooms, chambers and offices of judicial officers.

Efforts are underway to identify the sender, with the help of the cyber cell and the postal department, the police said.