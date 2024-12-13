Bombay HC questions police ban on Tipu Sultan rally, affirms right to celebrate

Bombay High Court on Thursday, December 12, addressed the feasibility of holding the birth-anniversary rally of Tipu Sultan, an influential ruler of Mysore in the 18th century.

During the hearing, the court questioned the Pune rural police’s refusal to grant permission for the rally while emphasizing that the law does not forbid holding a rally of such events.

The court hearing was initiated from a petition filed by Faiyaz Shaikh, the Pune president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), where he sought permission to celebrate not only the birth anniversary of Tipu Sultan but also the freedom fighter Maulana Azad and the Constitution Day as well.

Earlier, the Pune rural police had refused permission for the rally, citing potential law and order issues in Baramati which is a predominantly Hindu area. However, they recommended that the celebrations should be held privately.

In response, the High Court ordered that the Pune superintendent of police (SP) allow the rally while instructing the police to decide the route and impose necessary conditions to ensure public order.

Justice Revati Mohite-Dere stated that just for safety and security, permission cannot be withheld from holding public meetings.

Justice Mohite-Dere added, “There is no reason why they cannot be allowed to take out a procession,” noting that any violation of law during the procession can always be dealt with legally after the procession.

The bench accepted previous experiences where similar events had led to tensions, but it reaffirmed the need to balance public rights with safety.

The court has scheduled further hearings on December 17, where it will review plans proposed by the police in consultation with AIMIM representatives.