Bondi beach shooting: Gunman had firearms training, Australian media reports

The son was charged last week with 59 offenses, including 15 counts of murder and one of committing a terrorist act.

Photo of Associated Press Associated Press Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 22nd December 2025 11:47 am IST
Terror suspect Naveed Akram
Terror suspect Naveed Akram

Melbourne: A suspected gunman accused of killing 15 people at Sydney’s Bondi Beach conducted “firearms training” in an area of New South Wales outside of Sydney with his father and recorded a video about their “justification” for the attack, the Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported Monday, citing police documents.

The police statement of facts was made public following Naveed Akram’s video court appearance Monday from a Sydney hospital.

The statement alleges the 24-year-old and his father, 50-year-old Sajid Akram, threw four improvised explosive devices toward at crowd involved in a Jewish event at Bondi Beach on Dec. 14, but they didn’t explode, ABC reported.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

The New South Wales court media unit could not immediately provide a copy of the statement.

Police shot the father dead at the scene and wounded the son.

The son was charged last week with 59 offenses, including 15 counts of murder and one of committing a terrorist act.

Memory Khan Seminar
Tags
Photo of Associated Press Associated Press Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 22nd December 2025 11:47 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Associated Press

Associated Press

News from The Associated Press, and a taste of the great journalism produced by AP members and customers.
Back to top button