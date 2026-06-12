Books not tools: Revanth Reddy calls for end to child labour

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday, June 12, called on every citizen to treat the eradication of child labour as a personal social responsibility, marking the World Day Against Child Labour.

A child’s birthright

In a message issued on the occasion, the chief minister stressed that childhood was the birthright of every child and that the right to study, play, grow happily, and realise one’s dreams was a natural entitlement that could not be taken away. “It is the responsibility of all of us to ensure that the child labour system, which snatches away those rights, has no place in society,” he said.

The state government, he added, remained committed to ensuring quality education, safety, a healthy environment, and equal opportunities for every child.

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Collective responsibility

Revanth Reddy urged families, teachers, voluntary organisations, elected representatives, and every citizen to become partners in achieving this goal. He stressed that child labour must not be encouraged under any circumstances, and that it was the duty of every citizen to report to the authorities any instance of children found engaged in work.

“Rescuing a child from child labour means giving him or her a new future,” he said, adding that children’s hands should hold books, not tools, and their shoulders should carry hopes, not burdens.

This year’s World Day Against Child Labour is observed under the theme “Red Card to Child Labour: Fair Play for Children, Decent Work for Adults,” with the global campaign calling for stronger action on quality education, social protection, and law enforcement. Despite progress, 138 million children worldwide remain in child labour, including nearly 54 million in hazardous work.