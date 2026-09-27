Booth-Level Agents are Congress party’s pillars: Dy CM Bhatti

Nagaluvanch: Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said on Sunday, September 27, that Booth-Level Agents (BLAs), who take the Congress’ ideology and the government’s welfare programmes to the people, are the true pillars of the party.

He was addressing a meeting, the Chintakani Mandal Congress BLA Atmeeya Sammelanam, as the chief guest at the Nagulavanch village in the Chintakani mandal.

Emphasising that BLAs have a major responsibility to ensure that government welfare schemes reach every household, he said that every grassroots worker would receive due recognition for their hard work.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that the Madhira Assembly constituency had fallen behind in development because there had been no Congress government for the previous ten years. He said that the development backlog accumulated over the last 15 years would be completed within the present five-year term by workinug at a rapid pace.

He assured that all pending works relating to schools, roads, hospitals and other infrastructure would be completed on a priority basis during the next two years, enabling party leaders and workers to confidently move among the people in their villages.

Bhatti Vikramarka said the Congress government was working with public welfare as its primary objective. He stated that nearly 1.06 crore families across the state were being provided six kilograms of fine rice per month free of cost, describing it as an exemplary “Telangana Model” for the country.

He said that the government was providing financial relief to women through free bus travel and had revived the DWCRA loan system, with a target of providing loans worth ₹1 lakh crore.

Under Gruha Jyothi, free electricity is being provided for consumption of up to 200 units. He said that in villages, around 80 to 90 per cent of households were benefiting from quality electricity without having to pay electricity bills.

For the treatment of poor people, the Rajiv Aarogyasri health insurance coverage has been increased from ₹5 lakh to ₹10 lakh, he said. He also announced that the ‘Indiramma Bhee­ma’ scheme, providing ₹5 lakh of free insurance coverage to every family in the state, would be launched on November 19.

In the education sector, the government has cleared the fee reimbursement arrears left pending by the previous government and introduced a new system under which the amount is deposited directly into students’ bank accounts, he said.

He stated that nearly 27 lakh students in government schools were being provided free hot breakfast, milk and ragi porridge. He also said that Young India Integrated Residential Schools were being constructed on 25 acres in every Assembly constituency, with international standards.

The Deputy Chief Minister further stated that the government was implementing farmers’ loan waiver along with providing ₹12,000 per acre as investment assistance.

TPCC observer Duddilla Srinu Babu, Khammam District Congress Committee (DCC) President Noothi Satyanarayana Goud, Congress Mandal President Kanneboyina Gopi, and other Congress leaders and workers participated in the meeting.