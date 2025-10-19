Bored crowd, empty seats: Travis Scott’s Delhi show goes viral

Hyderabad: American rapper Travis Scott, famous for songs like Goosebumps, Sicko Mode, and Highest in the Room, made his first-ever India tour this weekend. He started with a show in New Delhi on October 18, 2025, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Fans were super excited to see him live and expected a night full of music, lights, and energy. His next show will be in Mumbai on November 19.

Empty Seats and Bored Crowd

Even though the concert was officially sold out, many fans shared videos showing empty seats and a dull crowd. People complained they had to wait for hours without water, and the crowd seemed tired. One woman who was dancing alone said, “The crowd and the concert were both dead.” Some fans said most people didn’t even know his songs and were only there to make reels or take photos.

Security and Crowd Problems

There were also chaotic moments when Travis stepped close to the audience, and fans tried to grab him, forcing security to step in. Around 3,400 staff, including Delhi Police officers and private guards, were present for safety. Many people blamed the organisers for poor planning, long delays, and ticket problems.

While the seating areas looked bored, the standing sections were much more active. Fans in the Gold and Silver areas were seen jumping, singing, and creating mosh pits during songs like FE!N and Goosebumps. One fan said, “Silver standing was full rage, I don’t know what others were doing.”

Travis will perform next in Mumbai on November 19, and fans are hoping for a more lively and energetic crowd to give him the real Indian concert experience.