Boris Johnson meeting Ukraine’s president in Kiev

London: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is holding a meeting with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev, the media reported.

The Ukrainian Embassy in London has tweeted a photograph of the two men holding talks. Downing Street has now confirmed Johnson’s meeting with Zelensky in the Ukrainian capital Kiev, the BBC reported.

A Number 10 spokesman said: “The prime minister has travelled to Ukraine to meet President Zelensky in person, in a show of solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

“They will discuss the UK’s long term support to Ukraine and the PM will set out a new package of financial and military aid.”

The deputy head of the Ukrainian president’s office, Andriy Sybiha, said on Facebook that Johnson and Zelensky were holding “a tete-a-tete meeting”, BBC reported.

“The UK is the leader in defence support for Ukraine. The leader in the anti-war coalition. The leader in sanctions against the Russian aggressor,” he added.