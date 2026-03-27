Both BJP and Congress have failed Gujarat, claims Kejriwal

Jamnagar: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday criticised both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress over their governance record in Gujarat, alleging that the two parties have failed to address key public issues over the past three decades.

Addressing the ‘Vijay Vishwas Sabha’, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said the BJP and Congress had not delivered on governance expectations and accused them of allowing systemic issues such as corruption and infrastructure gaps to persist. He also questioned whether the opposition was effectively challenging the ruling party.

He claimed that corruption was widespread and that public infrastructure, including schools, hospitals, roads and bridges, had deteriorated.

“Everywhere there is corruption, and no work gets done without paying money,” he said, while questioning how the state’s annual budget was being utilised.

Kejriwal said he had come to speak about Gujarat’s future and outlined what he described as four key policy areas, urging supporters to take the message across villages.

Referring to developments in Punjab after AAP came to power in 2022, he said, “In Punjab, we have given farmers electricity during the day, ensured that crops are purchased and payments are made the same day.”

He added that farmers in Gujarat should also receive daytime electricity and prompt payments for produce.

He further said that public healthcare in Gujarat was inadequate and cited Punjab’s health insurance scheme providing coverage of up to Rs 10 lakh per family, including treatment at private hospitals.

“If treatment for chief ministers and ministers is free, then it should also be free for farmers, labourers and traders,” he said.

On electricity, Kejriwal stated that households in Punjab receive free power, contrasting it with what he described as high tariffs in Gujarat.

He also referred to a scheme announced in Punjab to provide Rs 1,000 per month to women, saying similar measures could be introduced in Gujarat if AAP forms the government.

“If you want a system like Punjab, remove BJP and bring AAP,” he said.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann echoed the criticism, alleging that both BJP and Congress had failed to deliver on promises such as providing Narmada water to farms.

He said irrigation coverage in Punjab had increased significantly in recent years and added, “We procure the entire crop of farmers and ensure payments are made by evening.”

He urged voters to support AAP candidates in upcoming elections, saying: “Whenever elections come, press the broom button; our leaders will take care of the rest.”

Party state president Isudan Gadhvi said farmers were increasingly unwilling to encourage their children to remain in agriculture due to existing policies.

He called for unity among farmers across caste, religion and community lines, stating that issues such as irrigation, pricing and access to markets continued to affect them.