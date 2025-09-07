Bottles thrown inside Afzalgunj mosque; MBT demands probe

Hyderabad: Unidentified persons allegedly threw glass bottles inside an Afzalgunj mosque on Sunday night, September 6, during a Ganesh immersion procession.

The following day, Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) spokesperson, Amjedullah Khan, visited the Jama-e-masjid and alleged the act was carried out with the intention to disrupt Hyderabad’s communal harmony and brotherhood. told local media that an attempt was made to disrupt Hyderabad’s communal harmony and brotherhood.

“Last night, some individuals threw broken glass bottles inside the mosque. The Afzalgunj police visited the mosque but reportedly asked the imam and muezzin not to inform anyone about this incident,” he said.

He also questioned how such an incident took place when the city police were on high alert due to Ganesh idol immersion. “In spite of all security and CCTV surveillance, communal elements managed to throw bottles inside the mosque,” he said.

He urged Hyderabad police commissioner CV Anand to conduct a proper enquiry into the incident.