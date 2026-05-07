Boy who fled home after scolding reunited with family by Hyderabad Police

Hyderabad: A police patrol team in Hyderabad reunited a missing boy with his family late on Wednesday night, May 6, after finding him sleeping near an old police quarters in Trimulgherry, officials said.

The boy, whose identity has not been disclosed, had left home after being scolded by his parents over his studies and had been reported missing by his family under the limits of Alwal Police Station.

Personnel from the Blue Colt team of Trimulgherry Police Station spotted the boy and acted on the information. Coordinating with the Alwal Police Station’s Neighbourhood Response Officer unit, the team traced the boy’s address and ensured he was safely returned to his parents.

The Malkajgiri Police commended the team for their alertness and swift inter-station coordination.