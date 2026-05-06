Hyderabad: Six-month-old abducted from footpath traced within 48 hours

Hyderabad: A six-month-old baby girl who was abducted from a footpath outside the Narayana Malla Reddy Hospital in the early hours of May 4 was rescued by the Suraram police within 48 hours.

According to reports, five people have been arrested for the crime. They have been identified as Sridevi (35), Karthik alias Sonu (18), Johnson (24) and two 17-year-old juveniles.

Sridevi had reportedly planned to abduct the baby after seeing her sister-in-law in distress over not having any children.

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The group had conducted a reconnaissance of the hospital area on May 3 and noticed a woman sleeping on the footpath with four of her daughters.

They returned later at night and fled with the baby on a motorcycle while the family was in deep sleep.

Upon noticing her missing child, Navaneetha approached the police. A case was registered, and four special teams were created to trace the accused.

After examining closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage, police were able to nab the five from the Royal Hyatt Functional Hall in Rajendranagar.