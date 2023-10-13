Boycott BCCI trends on X ahead of India-Pakistan World Cup match

Ahead of the India-Pakistan ICC World Cup match scheduled for tomorrow, the hashtags #BoycottBCCI and #BoycottIndoPakMatch are trending on X (formerly Twitter).

Netizens are expressing their dissatisfaction with the warm welcome received by the Pakistan team in India, given the conflicts on the border where Indian soldiers are fighting Pakistan-supported terrorists.

Reactions of social media users

One social media user, highlighting the contrast between Pakistanis killing Indian soldiers and the warm welcome received by the Pakistani cricket team in Ahmedabad, wrote, ‘Shame on us. Shame on BCCI. Shameful JayShah.’

Pakistani kill our soldiers

and

We welcome them all arms and legs open



We are not citizens worth dying for….

No , we are not



Shame on us

Shame on @BCCI

Shameful @JayShah#BoycottIndoPakMatch#BoycottBCCI pic.twitter.com/hauwJaBWQw — Major Pawan Kumar, Shaurya Chakra (Retd) 🇮🇳 (@major_pawan) October 12, 2023

The user also criticized Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan, Varun Dhawan, former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, and Rajinikanth for deciding to attend the World Cup match between India and Pakistan at the stadium.

Another user shared a video of an Indian soldier’s last rites and wrote, ‘Shame on you BCI.’

India vs Pakistan ICC World Cup match in Ahmedabad

The much-awaited match between India and Pakistan is scheduled to take place on Saturday in Ahmedabad.

So far in the tournament, India’s team has secured hard-fought victories against Australia and Afghanistan, while the Pakistan team has maintained their winning streak by defeating the Netherlands and Sri Lanka in the matches played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Following are the teams of India and Pakistan for the match that is scheduled to be held on Saturday in Ahmedabad.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim.