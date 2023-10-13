Top 4 teams in ICC World Cup points table ahead of India-Pakistan match

The much-awaited match between India and Pakistan is set to take place on Saturday

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th October 2023 10:03 am IST
India Pakistan match in ICC World Cup
Ahead of India vs Pakistan ICC World Cup match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, South Africa tops the points table.

On Thursday, Australia suffered a humiliating 134-run defeat against South Africa at the Ekana Stadium, marking the Aussies’ biggest defeat by runs in ODI World Cups. It was the first instance since 1992 that the five-time champions suffered consecutive losses at the start of a World Cup campaign, the first being against India in Chennai.

ICC World Cup Points Table

Currently, the top four spots on the ICC World Cup points table are occupied by South Africa, New Zealand, India, and Pakistan.

It’s worth mentioning that the top four teams on the points table after the completion of 45 matches in the tournament will advance to the ICC World Cup semi-finals scheduled for November 15 and 16, 2023.

Till now, ten matches have been played in the tournament. However, no matches have been played between India and Pakistan in the World Cup 2023 so far.

TeamsMatches playedMatches wonMathes lostNet Run RatePoints
South Africa220+2.3604
New Zealand220+1.9584
India220+1.5004
Pakistan220+0.9274
England211+0.5532
Bangladesh211-0.6532
Sri Lanka202-1.1610
Netherlands202-1.8000
Australia202-1.8460
Afghanistan202-1.9070

India vs Pakistan match in Ahmedabad

The much-awaited match between India and Pakistan is set to take place on Saturday in Ahmedabad, with all preparations completed.

India’s team has secured hard-fought victories against Australia and Afghanistan, while the Pakistan team maintained their winning streak by defeating the Netherlands and Sri Lanka in World Cup matches played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

The following are the squads for the India vs Pakistan ICC World Cup match scheduled for Saturday in Ahmedabad:

India Squad:

  • Rohit Sharma (c)
  • Hardik Pandya (vc)
  • Shubman Gill
  • Virat Kohli
  • Shreyas Iyer
  • KL Rahul
  • Ravindra Jadeja
  • Shardul Thakur
  • Jasprit Bumrah
  • Mohammed Siraj
  • Kuldeep Yadav
  • Mohammed Shami
  • Ravichandran Ashwin
  • Ishan Kishan
  • Suryakumar Yadav

Pakistan Squad:

  • Babar Azam (c)
  • Shadab Khan
  • Fakhar Zaman
  • Imam-ul-Haq
  • Abdullah Shafique
  • Mohammad Rizwan
  • Saud Shakeel
  • Iftikhar Ahmed
  • Salman Ali Agha
  • Mohammad Nawaz
  • Usama Mir
  • Haris Rauf
  • Hasan Ali
  • Shaheen Afridi
  • Mohammad Wasim

