Top 4 teams in ICC World Cup points table ahead of India-Pakistan match

Ahead of India vs Pakistan ICC World Cup match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, South Africa tops the points table.

On Thursday, Australia suffered a humiliating 134-run defeat against South Africa at the Ekana Stadium, marking the Aussies’ biggest defeat by runs in ODI World Cups. It was the first instance since 1992 that the five-time champions suffered consecutive losses at the start of a World Cup campaign, the first being against India in Chennai.

ICC World Cup Points Table

Currently, the top four spots on the ICC World Cup points table are occupied by South Africa, New Zealand, India, and Pakistan.

It’s worth mentioning that the top four teams on the points table after the completion of 45 matches in the tournament will advance to the ICC World Cup semi-finals scheduled for November 15 and 16, 2023.

Till now, ten matches have been played in the tournament. However, no matches have been played between India and Pakistan in the World Cup 2023 so far.

Teams Matches played Matches won Mathes lost Net Run Rate Points South Africa 2 2 0 +2.360 4 New Zealand 2 2 0 +1.958 4 India 2 2 0 +1.500 4 Pakistan 2 2 0 +0.927 4 England 2 1 1 +0.553 2 Bangladesh 2 1 1 -0.653 2 Sri Lanka 2 0 2 -1.161 0 Netherlands 2 0 2 -1.800 0 Australia 2 0 2 -1.846 0 Afghanistan 2 0 2 -1.907 0

India vs Pakistan match in Ahmedabad

The much-awaited match between India and Pakistan is set to take place on Saturday in Ahmedabad, with all preparations completed.

India’s team has secured hard-fought victories against Australia and Afghanistan, while the Pakistan team maintained their winning streak by defeating the Netherlands and Sri Lanka in World Cup matches played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

The following are the squads for the India vs Pakistan ICC World Cup match scheduled for Saturday in Ahmedabad:

India Squad:

Rohit Sharma (c)

Hardik Pandya (vc)

Shubman Gill

Virat Kohli

Shreyas Iyer

KL Rahul

Ravindra Jadeja

Shardul Thakur

Jasprit Bumrah

Mohammed Siraj

Kuldeep Yadav

Mohammed Shami

Ravichandran Ashwin

Ishan Kishan

Suryakumar Yadav

Pakistan Squad: