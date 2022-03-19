BoycottBachchanPaandey trends, netizens accuse director Farhad of hurting Hindu sentiments

Mumbai: Akshay Kumar’s much talked about film Bachchan Paandey got released on theatres on Friday, March 18. Farhad Samji’s directorial which arrived in cinemas on the occasion of Holi received mixed response from both audience and critics. The action-comedy also features Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi in the lead.

While a lot of fans are loving the film calling it as an ‘entertainer’, a section of social media users, who are offended by the movie’s title and Akshay Kumar’s role, are slamming the makers. Irked netizens are expressing their anger on Twitter as they allege that the film-maker Farhad has intentionally used the name of ‘Paandey’ for a gangster role as Paandey belongs to the Brahmin community.

Not just this, Bachchan Paandey’s ‘Holi par Goli’ tagline has also come under the radar as social media users accused the film-makers of hurting the Hindu sentiments. Read tweets below.

#BoycottBachchhanPaandey for attempting to malign Hindu Dharma.



Hindus need to unite and boycott Hinduphobic movies !#होली Happy Holi pic.twitter.com/dLljGOaEZX — Guruprasad Gowda (@Gp_hjs) March 18, 2022

Muslim director strategically portraying Hindu Brahmin as a heartless villain! Why not #BoycottBachchhanPaandey ? Ever saw any Muslim director showing Muslim as a villain? pic.twitter.com/uPqgnn7qQb — Parshu Ram (@thekarmajudge) March 18, 2022

#AkshayKumar tried mocking Lord Ayyapa through #BachchhanPaandey but unfortunately no one from Tollywood is noticing



Hinduphobic Bollywood never leaves a stone unturn to malign HINDU culture



KIDS are being BRAINWASHED#BoycottBachchhanPaandey #BoycottBollywood pic.twitter.com/LZFXMgbgP2 — Nitika Singh🦋🇮🇳 (@itsNitikaSingh) March 15, 2022

See how Bollywood insult Hindus and #Hinduism by deliberately adding Anti-Hindu Scenes.

Showing such scenes, Hindus are being converted by missionaries

Get United Against Bollywood and #BoycottBollywood till they stop insulting our culture & traditions#BoycottBachchhanPaandey pic.twitter.com/FFqzNwNz2u — GyanGanga (@sarinmall85) March 18, 2022

Bachchhan Paandey marks Akshay’s second collaboration with Kriti Sanon after Houseful 4. The superstar plays the role of a ruthless gangster while Jacqueline plays the role of his love interest. On the other hand, Kriti plays the role of an aspiring filmmaker.