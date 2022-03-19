BoycottBachchanPaandey trends, netizens accuse director Farhad of hurting Hindu sentiments

Mumbai: Akshay Kumar’s much talked about film Bachchan Paandey got released on theatres on Friday, March 18. Farhad Samji’s directorial which arrived in cinemas on the occasion of Holi received mixed response from both audience and critics. The action-comedy also features Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi in the lead.
While a lot of fans are loving the film calling it as an ‘entertainer’, a section of social media users, who are offended by the movie’s title and Akshay Kumar’s role, are slamming the makers. Irked netizens are expressing their anger on Twitter as they allege that the film-maker Farhad has intentionally used the name of ‘Paandey’ for a gangster role as Paandey belongs to the Brahmin community.
Not just this, Bachchan Paandey’s ‘Holi par Goli’ tagline has also come under the radar as social media users accused the film-makers of hurting the Hindu sentiments. Read tweets below.
Bachchhan Paandey marks Akshay’s second collaboration with Kriti Sanon after Houseful 4. The superstar plays the role of a ruthless gangster while Jacqueline plays the role of his love interest. On the other hand, Kriti plays the role of an aspiring filmmaker.