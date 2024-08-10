BPCC to launch statewide agitation against Centre for denying special category status

Patna: The Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) on Saturday announced a statewide agitation from August 12 in protest against the Centre’s refusal to grant special category status to the state.

Bihar Congress chief Akhilesh Prasad Singh said, “The denial of special category status to Bihar is gross injustice. The party will not tolerate this stepmotherly treatment. The BPCC will launch a statewide agitation from August 12, including dharnas outside block and district magistrate offices on August 13 and 14.”

Singh added that the party will outline its further agitation plans after August 14.

He highlighted that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been advocating for special category status since 2005. “Despite being an alliance partner in the NDA government, Kumar failed to secure this status for the state,” he added.

Singh accused the Centre of including old projects in the so-called special package announced in the current budget, calling it a betrayal.

“Bihar is among the poorest states and is highly deserving of special category status for its development. The NDA government is opposed to reservation, the special category status for Bihar, and placing the new reservation law in the 9th schedule of the Constitution. The CM must explain the reasons behind it. People of Bihar deserve answers,” Singh said.