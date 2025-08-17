Brace for extremely heavy rains on Sunday as IMD Hyderabad issues red alert

Hyderabad: The residents of Telangana need to gear up for rains as extremely heavy rains have been forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad on Sunday, August 17.

As per the weather department, Hyderabad is also likely to receive rains or thundershowers.

Red alert issued

In view of the expected weather conditions including extremely heavy rains, IMD Hyderabad has issued a red alert for various districts of the state.

For August 18 and 19, the weather department has issued an orange alert due to very heavy rains, thunderstorms & lightning, squalls etc.

For this evening, weather enthusiast T. Balaji, who is renowned for his accurate weather forecasts, predicted heavy to very heavy rains in Bhadradri, Mulugu, Mahabubabad, Bhupalapally, Hanmakonda, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jagitial, Sircilla, Siddipet, Medak, Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Nirmal and Sangareddy.

“Adilabad, Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Jangaon, Vikarabad, Yadadri, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Rangareddy, Mahabubnagar will get moderate to heavy rains during evening to overnight,” he added.

For Hyderabad, he forecast moderate rainfall during evening to overnight.

IMD forecasts rains in Hyderabad

The weather department has forecast moderate rains or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds till August 20.

The department has also issued a yellow alert for the city valid till Wednesday.

In view of the expected rains in the next few hours, residents need to plan their travel accordingly.