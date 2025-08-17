‘Marwari Go Back’ campaign gains momentum in Telangana, traders call for bandh

Hyderabad: The ‘Marwari Go Back’ campaign is gaining momentum in Telangana State, with traders announcing a bandh in Amangal mandal on Monday.

Traders have alleged that Rajasthanis and Gujaratis have come to Amangal and set up businesses, resulting in losses for local businessmen.

“Marwaris are selling 50 per cent duplicate products in their shops. It is giving tough competition to the local Telangana traders,” said a local trader.

Marwari community in Telangana

The Marwari community, a business community, migrated to Hyderabad during the Nizam era. Since then, the community has been engaged in business at important markets after the annexation of Hyderabad State with the Indian Union in 1948.

The Gujarati, Rajasthani, and other communities from North India have now shifted to different parts of the State and started businesses, drawing complaints of alleged unethical practices and affecting local businesses. “The local people are facing problems due to the presence of Marwari businessmen. The locals are not getting employment because of it,” said another businessman.

Bandi Sanjay’s reaction

Congress, BRS, and AIMIM are together instigating the campaign. “Gujaratis protect the Hindu community and Hindu Dharma. Due to their support of the BJP party, a conspiracy is hatched against them,” said Bandi Sanjay, Union Minister.

The State government should focus more on Rohingyas who came to the city illegally. “Instead, the Congress government is feeding the illegal migrants,” said Bandi Sanjay.

A local activist, Telangana Shyam, on the other hand, targeted BJP leader Madhavi Latha for her support of the Marwaris. Madhavi Latha recently said that people should focus more on Rohingyas and Bangladeshi illegal migrants and should not target the Marwaris.

Telangana Shyam said it is the responsibility of the BJP government to track the Rohingyas and send them back. “Am I a central minister to send the Rohingyas back? Your government has been in power for 11 years; they should catch and send the Rohingyas back if they are staying illegally,” he asked.

Telangana Shyam said the leaders are trying to threaten those who are spearheading the ‘Marwari Go Back’ campaign. “We are fighting for justice and are being threatened by communal rowdies,” he said.