Brace for heavy monsoon rains as IMD Hyderabad issues alert

In view of the expected weather conditions, the department has also issued an orange alert.

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Cloudy sky ahead of the rains
Cloudy sky.

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecast heavy monsoon rains for three days starting from Friday, September 11.

In view of the expected weather conditions, the department has also issued an orange alert.

Thunderstorms, lightning possible

As per IMD Hyderabad, various districts of Telangana are likely to witness thunderstorms and lightning too, apart from very heavy monsoon rains.

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The department has issued an orange alert for the period from September 11 to 13.

Meanwhile, weather enthusiast T Balaji, who is renowned for his accurate weather forecasts, predicted isolated rains during the afternoon to evening.

So far in the current southwest monsoon, Telangana has received 485.9 mm of rain against a normal of 629.4 mm this monsoon, a deviation of -23 per cent.

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Hanumakonda has had it worst, recording just 354.5 mm against a normal of 694.8 mm, a steep -49 per cent deviation. Several other districts aren’t far behind, with Warangal, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jangaon, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Jogulamba Gadwal and Khammam all logging deficits exceeding -30 per cent.

Hyderabad itself has recorded 377.4 mm against its normal of 513 mm.

IMD forecasts monsoon rains in Hyderabad

The weather department has forecast moderate rains in the city on September 10, 11 and 12.

It has also issued a yellow alert for the city for three days.

In view of the monsoon rains forecast issued by IMD Hyderabad, residents of Telangana have been advised to plan their travel accordingly.

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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