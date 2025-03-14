Brahmastra 2 is happening! Ranbir Kapoor confirms the sequel

Mumbai: Bollywood star Alia Bhatt is turning 32 on March 15, and she had a fun pre-birthday celebration. Her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, joined the party and made it extra special. Alia looked beautiful in a pastel kurta as she cut her birthday cake. Ranbir playfully smeared cake on her nose before giving her a sweet kiss. The couple posed for pictures, making their fans happy.

Ranbir Kapoor Confirms Brahmastra 2

During the celebration, Ranbir shared exciting news about Brahmastra: Part Two – Dev. He confirmed that the movie is happening.

“Brahmastra 2 is something that Ayan has been nurturing as a dream for a very long time. He is currently working on War 2. Once this releases, he will start the pre-production of Brahmastra 2. It is definitely happening. We haven’t really announced much of it but then some really interesting announcements (will be made soon) regarding Brahmastra 2.”

Ranbir Talks About Love and War

Ranbir also spoke about his next film, Love and War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The movie stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal and will be released in March 2026.

“Working with Bhansali is a dream for any actor. He understands emotions, music, and Indian culture very well. His movies take time, but the results are amazing,” Ranbir shared.

What’s Next for Alia and Ranbir?

Ranbir also has Ramayana and Animal Park coming up. Alia’s next movie, Alpha, will release this Christmas. She will also attend Cannes 2025.

Fans are excited for Brahmastra 2, which is expected to release in December 2026. Alia’s birthday celebration turned into a special event with love, cake, and exciting Bollywood news!