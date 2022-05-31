Brahmastra teaser out, filmmakers unveil trailer date

Mumbai: One of the highly anticipated films of 2022, Brahmastra has been making headlines these days for various reasons. Recently, the film’s song ‘Kesariya’ teaser was grabbing eyeballs as fans went gaga over it and many took to social media to share their versions of the song.

Well, fans were still not done drooling over the song and yet another update on the film has come out. Alia Bhatt has shared the teaser of Brahmastra today on Instagram, giving us a sneak peek of the entire cast and the plot of the film.

The post reads, “In just 100 days, Brahmastra: Part One will be all yours 🔥❤️ TRAILER OUT ON JUNE 15TH💥.”

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, and starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Mouni Roy, the film trailer is set to be launched on June 15 while Brahmastra will be released in theatres on September 9, 2022.

On the other hand, Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, director Ayan Mukerji, and filmmaker SS Rajamouli jetted off to Vishakapatnam for the promotion of Brahmastra. The team was given a grand welcome with rose petals and a giant crane garland.