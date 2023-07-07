Brahmin outfit offers Rs 51K aid to MP urination case accused

The All India Brahmin Samaj has come forward to support Pravesh Shukla, who was recently arrested for urinating on a tribal man in Madhya Pradesh. After the incident, the authorities demolished a part of Shukla’s house, which was considered an encroachment.

Meanwhile, All India Brahmin Samaj announced on Friday that they would raise funds and provide legal assistance to Shukla.

In a press release, Madhya Pradesh state president of the outfit, Pushpendra Mishra, said that the organisation would provide financial aid and fight a case in the high court against authorities over the demolition of Shukla’s house. It further reads: “We strongly condemn the inhumane act by Pravesh Shukla. We also condemn the demolition of his house by the administration. The house belonged to Shukla’s father and uncle.”

Pushpendra maintained that Shukla’s actions were unacceptable in any society. “What Pravesh Shukla did is not accepted in any caste. His act is highly condemnable and unforgivable. But why should the authorities punish his family members?”

Pushpendra Mishra further said, “Being the state president of All India Brahmin Samaj, I have directed all the district presidents to provide full to Shukla’s family. Leaders of the outfit, Sidhi Pandit and Rakesh Dubey, have visited the family and offered them financial help of Rs 51,000.”

He further added that a petition would be filed by the organisation in the Jabalpur High Court against the demolition of Shukla’s house.

Meanwhile, several Twitter users criticised the move of the All Bhramin Samaj for ‘taking the side of the accused’.

#Brahminism 51000 Reward for the Brahmin family of Pravesh Shukla. If you're a Hard core Brahmin criminal, Hindu Dharma will protect you. This is the system, such practice has been going on for more than 3000 years.



What about the dignity and self respect of the Tribal youth ? pic.twitter.com/xRXYAdB53A — The Dalit Voice (@ambedkariteIND) July 7, 2023

Sidhi | Bhraman |



आदीवासी के चेहरे पर पेशाब करने का आरोपी प्रवेश शुक्ला का घर तोड़े जानें के विरोध में अखिल भारतीय ब्राह्मण समाज।



घर थोड़े जानें के खिलाफ़ जबलपुर हाई कोर्ट जाएंगे अखिल भारतीय ब्राह्मण समाज के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष पुष्पेंद्र मिश्र।



चंदा जुटा कर 51,000 की सहायता भी की। pic.twitter.com/7McG9BIjtJ — काश/if Kakvi (@KashifKakvi) July 6, 2023

Brahman Samaj Stands for the Urinator.



Akhil Bharatiya Brahmin Samaj has Donated ₹ 51000 to BJP Leader Pravesh Shukla who Urinated on a Dalit's Face & has announced of filing case in Jabalpur High Court against the demolition of his house.#NayaBharat #ModiHainTohMumkinHain pic.twitter.com/07hlGIwPaN — Syed Rafi – నేను తెలుగు 'వాడి'ని. (@syedrafi) July 7, 2023