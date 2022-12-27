Brahmins are common enemies of Dalits, Muslims: Waman Meshram

Hyderabad: BAMCEF President Waman Meshram in his speech at the inaugural of the five-day convention, highlighted the movement of BAMCEF and said that today this organization has reached every corner of the country. More than fifty thousand delegates from all over the country were present at the inaugural of this five-day convention.

Meshram said that “the Dalits or the weaker sections of India are not the enemies of Muslims, but the common enemy of both Dalits and Muslims are the Brahmins. They cleverly made 70% of India’s oppressed classes as Hindus and presented them as enemies of Muslims according to their needs and Muslims consider them as enemies which is not true. It has been our endeavour to remove this misunderstanding in which we have been very successful,” he added.

He said, that October 6, 2022, was a historic day in India’s history when three lakh people gheraoed RSS Headquarters and told them what 70 percent of the country, who are the original inhabitants of this country, did. He said that, this is a historic achievement when the real enemies of this country identify as Arians and the Brahmins. He said that by 2024, one million people will again be taken to RSS headquarters for its gherao.

BAMCEF has more than fifty branches and separate groups of Doctors, Lawyers, Farmers. Meshram said that the presence of oppressed people on this occasion is the result of forty years of continuous efforts of BAMCEF.

The Rashtriya Muslim Morcha, which is the Muslim wing of BAMCEF, expressed its happiness at the large number of participants. More than twenty Rashtriya Muslim Morchas have been established in almost all states of North and South India.