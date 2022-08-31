Brand endorsement fees of Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun & others

Hyderabad: South Indian film industry boasts of having some of the highest paid ‘superstars’ of India. From their lavish lifestyle to their level of entertainment, everything is ‘super’ including the moolah that they make from movies and other investments. Their pay for promoting brands is no exception. In this piece of write-up, let’s have a look at how much the top Tollywood actor including Mahesh Babu, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Allu Arjun, Prabhas and others charge per brand endorsement.

1. Allu Arjun

Pushpa star Allu Arjun is a go-to name for some of the biggest brands including RedBus, Coca-Cola, Astral, KFC, and Zomato among others. According to Livemint report, he charges Rs 7.5 crore per brand endorsement.

2. Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu endorses various brands such as Jos Alukkas, Idea Cellular, Santoor Soap, Royal Stag, TVS Motor Company, Mahindra Tractors, Tata Sky, Mountain Dew and others. He reportedly charges 1 Crore+ per brand endorsement.

3. Prabhas

Baahubali actor Prabhas has been associated with several top brands and for each one his take-home salary is around Rs 1-2cr.

4. Nagarjuna Akkineni

The King of Tollywood Nagarjuna Akkineni, who enjoy a stellar fan base, endorses several brands and products which range from detergents to gold jewellery. He charges Rs 2cr per endorsement.

5. Vijay Deverakonda

Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda, who is currently hogging the limelight for his Hindi debut, charges Rs 1cr per endorsement, as per various reports.

6. Naga Chaitanya

Chaitanya has been the brand ambassador for several brands over the years. He has appeared in a number of ad commercials throughout his career. Reports have it that he charges around 1.5cr per brand endorsement.