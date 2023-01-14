Brawl over biscuit packet in AP: One dead, eight injured

Tirupati: In the Konakanamitla Mandal of Prakasam District, a 22-year-old was killed and eight were injured in a brawl over a packet of biscuits. The brawl was kickstarted when a motorcycle driver ran over a packet of biscuits on Wednesday night.

Events took a tragic turn when the arguments became violent and escalated to physical assaults. The deceased, who was identified as Thalluri Vinod, a resident of Vengalampalli Village, died in the aftermath of the violent incident.

T. Johnson was returning home on Wednesday night on his motorcycle when he lost a packet of biscuits which he was carrying in his grocery bag. While Johnson was trying to retrieve the biscuits that slipped and fell on the road.

Nagaraju, who was coming just behind his motorcycle ran over the biscuit packet. T Johnson was in a drunken state when the incident took place. A brawl broke out between the two and it escalated to physical violence in no time.

People, including the friends and family of both Nagaraju and Johnson, gathered at the spot and began to take sides. The two groups later started attacking each other with sticks.

Vinod, the deceased, was Johnson’s brother, and he was hit on the head with a stick, and subsequently lost a lot of blood and succumbed to death in the hospital.

According to the police, the incident does not have a communal angle. Several of those who participated in the brawl suffered from fractures and severe injuries. Cases have been filed against both the groups involved in the fight, and further investigations are underway to identify the culprits.