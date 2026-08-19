Brawl over girl’s shorts at Sinhagad; RW group booked

Police said the incident took place near samadhi (memorial) of Tanaji Malusare, a legendary military commander and trusted companion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, on the fort.

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Group of people involved in a physical altercation on a hillside at Sinhagad.
Brawl over girl's shorts at Sinhagad; RW group booked

Pune: Police have registered a case against eight members of a right-wing outfit for allegedly assaulting a man following an altercation at the popular Sinhagad fort near Pune city over the group members objecting to his friend’s young daughter wearing shorts.

Police said the incident took place on Monday, August 17, near the samadhi (memorial) of Tanaji Malusare, a legendary military commander and trusted companion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, on the fort.

“A group of members of the right-wing outfit objected to the girl wearing shorts on the fort, which led to a heated argument between them and the complainant. The argument escalated and the complainant was allegedly assaulted,” inspector Rajesh Ramaghare of the Haveli police station said.

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The group also allegedly misbehaved with another couple and attempted to resort to moral policing, he said.

The complainant later approached the police, following which an FIR was registered against eight members of the outfit, he said.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Neha Khan  |   Published: |   Updated:

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