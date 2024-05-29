Brazil recalls ambassador from Israel over Gaza war

The Brazilian authorities has reportedly recalled Frederico Meyer, Brazil’s ambassador to Israel, due to rising diplomatic tensions over the Gaza war.

Mayer was initially summoned to consult with his government, after Brazil and Israel exchanged harsh statements in February over the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.

On Wednesday, May 29, a diplomatic source told AFP that the government have recalled him with “no conditions for him to return” to Israel, Al Jazeera reported.

#عاجل | أ.ف.ب عن مصدر دبلوماسي: البرازيل تستدعي سفيرها من إسرائيل pic.twitter.com/6d12FhHLst — قناة الجزيرة (@AJArabic) May 29, 2024

This decision comes after President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has made inflammatory remarks accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza, comparing the situation to the Holocaust.

Israel has launched a brutal offensive on the Gaza since a Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, which killed nearly 1,200 people.

Since then, over 36,000 Palestinians, primarily women and children, have been killed and more than 81,000 others injured.

Israel also continues the war despite the provisional measures issued by the ICJ, as well as despite the UN Security Council (UNSC) later issuing an immediate ceasefire resolution.