Brazilian Prez condemns Bolsonaro supporters’ invasion of Brazil seats of power

They would be punished "with the full force of law," Lula said on Sunday.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Abdul Rahman  |   Published: 9th January 2023 8:03 am IST
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

Brasilia: Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has condemned the invasion of supporters of far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro into the country’s Congress, presidential palace and Supreme Court.

Local media reported Brazilian security forces had retaken the national Congress building from the rioters, while operations were still underway in the Supreme Court headquarters and the presidential offices, Xinhua news agency reported.

